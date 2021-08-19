Middletown native Kayla Harrison two wins away from another $1 million payday: What to know

Middletown’s Kayla Harrison is two wins from her second $1 million payday in the Professional Fighters League.
Harrison, 10-0, faces Genah Fabian, 4-1, in the main card of 2021 PFL Playoffs tonight at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.
This is the semifinals of the lightweight division where a $1 million prize awaits the fighter who wins tonight and in the finals.
The main card airs at 9 p.m. on ESPN at 9 p.m., following preliminaries on ESPN+.
Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, won the 2019 PFL championship. Last year’s championship was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021 PFL Playoffs 2 lineup includes:
MAIN CARD (ESPN2, ESPN+, 9 p.m.)
- Kayla Harrison vs. Genah Fabian – women’s lightweight semifinal
- Bruno Cappelozza vs. Jamelle Jones – heavyweight semifinal
- Larissa Pacheco vs. Taylor Guardado – women’s lightweight semifinal
- Denis Goltsov vs. Ante Delija – heavyweight semifinal
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
- Stuart Austin vs. Renan Ferreira
- Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Kaitlin Young
- Muhammed DeReese vs. Carl Seumanutafa
- Zamzagul Fayzallanova vs. Mariana Morais
- Amanda Leve vs. Cynthia Vescan