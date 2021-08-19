journal-news logo
Middletown native Kayla Harrison two wins away from another $1 million payday: What to know

Middletown's Kayla Harrison fights tonight in the semifinals of PFL 2021 in Hollywood, Fla. She is two wins away from her second $1 million payday. FILE PHOTO
Middletown's Kayla Harrison fights tonight in the semifinals of PFL 2021 in Hollywood, Fla. She is two wins away from her second $1 million payday. FILE PHOTO

By Rick McCrabb
3 hours ago
Middletown native fights tonight with finals of 2021 PFL Playoffs on the line

Middletown’s Kayla Harrison is two wins from her second $1 million payday in the Professional Fighters League.

Harrison, 10-0, faces Genah Fabian, 4-1, in the main card of 2021 PFL Playoffs tonight at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

ExploreMcCrabb: Two-time Olympic champion Kayla Harrison now fights for her niece, nephew as their guardian

This is the semifinals of the lightweight division where a $1 million prize awaits the fighter who wins tonight and in the finals.

The main card airs at 9 p.m. on ESPN at 9 p.m., following preliminaries on ESPN+.

Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, won the 2019 PFL championship. Last year’s championship was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 PFL Playoffs 2 lineup includes:

MAIN CARD (ESPN2, ESPN+, 9 p.m.)

  • Kayla Harrison vs. Genah Fabian – women’s lightweight semifinal
  • Bruno Cappelozza vs. Jamelle Jones – heavyweight semifinal
  • Larissa Pacheco vs. Taylor Guardado – women’s lightweight semifinal
  • Denis Goltsov vs. Ante Delija – heavyweight semifinal

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Stuart Austin vs. Renan Ferreira
  • Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Kaitlin Young
  • Muhammed DeReese vs. Carl Seumanutafa
  • Zamzagul Fayzallanova vs. Mariana Morais
  • Amanda Leve vs. Cynthia Vescan

