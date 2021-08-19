‘Excitement is buzzing’: Thousands of Miami freshmen start moving into campus halls

The freshmen move-in continues today and then returning students, who live on and around the Oxford campus, begin moving back on Friday through Sunday with classes starting on Monday, including those at Miami’s Hamilton and Middletown campuses.

School officials have a series of fun and college-life orientation activities lined up for the freshmen and returning students through Sunday to better ease them into college life.

Major construction projects and a changing campus also greets new and returning students.

Due to recent orders from school officials, who cited county, state and federal recommendations, Miami students will have to wear masks while indoors, aside from their on-campus homes.

Freshman Marley Jackson was among the many who eagerly moved into her residence hall home of her first academic year at Miami but like any young life milestone the good emotions were laced with some sadness.

“I’m excited but I’m a little sad to leave home because I’m going to miss my family and my dogs a lot. But I’m mainly excited,” said Jackson, who moved from central Ohio.

“And I’m excited about meeting new people,” she said while unpacking in her room.

Miami school parent Bill Cass was helping his son Shaun move from his Massachusetts home into his freshman residence early Wednesday morning.

“We drove a couple of days from Massachusetts. This is a big departure for us to come all the way out to the Midwest,” said Cass. “It’s going to be a great adventure for him.”

The move was going smoothly but Cass did have one concern.

“I’m thinking his mom will be having a tough time with her baby boy going off to college,” he said smiling.

And for many students their first day included drive-thru COVID testing in the parking lot near Millet Hall.