West Side’s dynasty, started more than 30 years ago, continues in 5th World Series

This year’s team is coached by Ken Coomer and it’s the first time in recent memory a member of the Nichting family has not been a part of the LLWS team.

Ray Nichting, 88, was there early on and managed the West Side World Series teams in 1991 and 1993. His son, Tim, 61, started coaching with his father in 1983 and never left the program. This year, Tim coached his grandson, a member of the 11-year-old All-Stars that won state.

Tim Nichting called the stability of coaching in the program “crazy,” but they have been blessed with a pipeline of talent.

“The bottom line, you have to have ballplayers,” said Nichting, who coached his son, T.J., in the 2007 LLWS.

And Hamilton’s bottled water doesn’t hurt, he said. Hamilton brags about having the best tasting water. He thinks there may be more than water in those blue bottles.

“Baseballism,” he said.

Caption Hamilton West Side clears the bench to celebrate Jake Jones' second home run in the fourth-inning of Saturday's game against Toms River, N.J., at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, PA. Credit: Staff photo by Nick Daggy Credit: Staff photo by Nick Daggy

Ali Saylor, whose son Gavin plays outfield, third base and pitches, credits the coaches for the team’s success.

“They really know how to mentality prepare these kids,” she said. “Sure, they know baseball. But it’s more than that.”

Josh Davidson, in his third season as president of the Hamilton Little League, agreed.

“They all build the same expectations,” said Davidson, whose son, Noah, is a catcher and pitcher on the team.

Davidson said the West Side’s success helps stop a trend in youth baseball: The best players leaving local programs to play on travel teams.

“Our level of success and high-quality coaching encourages people to not leave,” he said.

Caption Hamilton West Side’s Katelyn Polido rounds first base as Adam Ayrault of Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores (Mich.) looks for the ball during Hamilton’s 11-3 loss in the 2017 Little League Great Lakes Regional at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

