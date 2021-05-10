Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Last week, Lakota school officials told parents first-year Principal Yejide Mack was put on a paid administrative leave of absence from the Liberty Twp. high school, which is one of the largest in southwest Ohio.

No reasons were given by Lakota officials for their actions, but Mack’s attorney – Kelly Mulloy Myers – told the Journal-News today that “we do not believe Dr. Mack has been treated fairly and we look forward to a prompt resolution.”

Suspect shot by Butler County deputy serving federal warrant

A Butler County Sheriff's deputy, attempting to serve a federal warrant, is on paid administrative leave after he shot a person in the 4200 block of Jennifer Drive in Ross Twp. who pointed a weapon at him. The shooting victim was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and will be arrested on the warrant later today, Monday, May 10, 2021. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will investigate an officer-involved shooting in Butler County that happened today

A Butler County Sheriff’s deputy was serving a federal warrant from the Department of Homeland Security at a home in the 4200 block of Jennifer Drive in Ross Twp. at about 12:30 p.m. today. Sheriff Richard Jones said the suspect was coming down the steps with a handgun.

“The deputy told him to drop the weapon. He didn’t. The deputy shot him,” Jones said. “You can’t point guns at the police and expect the police to let you shoot them first. It’s a terrible situation.”

Hamilton hospital gets new name as part of Kettering Health rebranding

Fort Hamilton Hospital pictured in 2014 after the expansion of its emergency department. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

Kettering Health Network abbreviated its name to just Kettering Health and renamed a majority of its hospitals around the region as part of a system rebranding.

That includes Fort Hamilton Hospital, which will now be named Kettering Health Hamilton.

“By becoming Kettering Health, we ensure our brand reflects the high-quality care displayed across our network every day,” Fred Manchur, CEO of Kettering Health, said in a statement. “The past year has shown that we are truly stronger together, and this shift makes it clear to our communities that we are one, united Kettering Health—dedicated to being our best, to help our patients be their best.”

Monroe man sentenced for roommate’s stabbing death last year

Assistant prosecutor Jon Marshall shows weapons as evidence as he cross examines Peyton McFarland during his trial for the death of Chris Hacker Friday, April 23, 2021 in Butler County Common Pleas Court in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

A Monroe man was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, two weeks after he was was found guilty in the stabbing death of his roommate last May.

Peyton McFarland, 21, was on trial for five days in Butler County Common Pleas Court, and a jury found him guilty of murder and felonious assault after stabbing Christopher Hacker to death on May 30, 2020, at their Sands Avenue residence.

McFarland didn’t deny stabbing Hacker with a 7-inch knife that was attached to an ax, but said he acted in self-defense. The incident started when they had an argument about dirty dishes in the kitchen sink. The argument turned contentious and violent with Hacker receiving a fatal wound.

New West Chester business hopes to ride popularity of bicycling during pandemic

Bicycle House opens on Tylersville Road in West Chester

A new bicycle shop in West Chester Twp. is riding the wave of pedaling popularity as more hit the roadways during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bicycle House on Tylersville Road is the creation of former professional bicyclist Besik Gavasheli and his passion for all things biking.

One of his favorite sayings: “To be successful, you have to have your heart in your business and your business in your heart,” said the seven-time national champion mountain biker and participant in the 2015 European Olympics.

Miami pitcher could go in first round of MLB Draft with eye-opening fastball

Miami right-hander Sam Bachman is projected to be a first-round pick in this summer's MLB Draft. Miami University Photo

Steve Baker has been close to Miami sports for close to 40 years, and he’s never seen a baseball player generate the cicada-like level of buzz like Sam Bachman.

In fact, few RedHawk athletes in any sport have garnered as much attention as the baseball right-hander.

“I can’t remember any baseball player with as much “buzz” before Bachman,” said Baker, a Miami assistant athletic director and the director of broadcasting. “Adam Eaton, most recently, didn’t have as much, but turns out he didn’t need it.

