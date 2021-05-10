Monroe man sentenced for roommate’s stabbing death last year

A Monroe man was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, two weeks after he was was found guilty in the stabbing death of his roommate last May.
Peyton McFarland, 21, was on trial for five days in Butler County Common Pleas Court, and a jury found him guilty of murder and felonious assault after stabbing Christopher Hacker to death on May 30, 2020, at their Sands Avenue residence.
McFarland didn’t deny stabbing Hacker with a 7-inch knife that was attached to an ax, but said he acted in self-defense. The incident started when they had an argument about dirty dishes in the kitchen sink. The argument turned contentious and violent with Hacker receiving a fatal wound.
It took a jury three hours to deliberate before finding McFarland guilty as charged.
McFarland has the possibility of parole after 15 years, according to the order by Judge Jennifer McElfresh.
Hacker was stabbed five times with the knife, including two wounds in his back. One stab wound hit Hackler’s aorta, causing the fatal injury, according to Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Jon Marshall.
McFarland testified in his own defense saying he was afraid of Hacker, who was his sister’s boyfriend and often was violent with her.