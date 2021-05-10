Monroe man sentenced for roommate’s stabbing death last year

Peyton McFarland, 21, was on trial for five days in Butler County Common Pleas Court, and a jury found him guilty of murder and felonious assault after stabbing Christopher Hacker to death on May 30, 2020, at their Sands Avenue residence.

McFarland didn’t deny stabbing Hacker with a 7-inch knife that was attached to an ax, but said he acted in self-defense. The incident started when they had an argument about dirty dishes in the kitchen sink. The argument turned contentious and violent with Hacker receiving a fatal wound.