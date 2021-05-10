Hamilton hospital gets new name as part of Kettering Health rebranding

Kettering Health Network abbreviated its name to just Kettering Health and renamed a majority of its hospitals around the region as part of a system rebranding.
That includes Fort Hamilton Hospital, which will now be named Kettering Health Hamilton.
“By becoming Kettering Health, we ensure our brand reflects the high-quality care displayed across our network every day,” Fred Manchur, CEO of Kettering Health, said in a statement. “The past year has shown that we are truly stronger together, and this shift makes it clear to our communities that we are one, united Kettering Health—dedicated to being our best, to help our patients be their best.”
Moving forward the medical centers in the system will be renamed. The new names are:
- Grandview Medical Center is now Kettering Health Dayton.
- Greene Memorial Hospital is now Kettering Health Greene Memorial.
- Kettering Behavioral Medicine Center is now Kettering Health Behavioral Medical Center.
- Kettering Medical Center is now Kettering Health Main Campus.
- Southview Medical Center is now Kettering Health Washington Township.
- Sycamore Medical Center is now Kettering Health Miamisburg.
- Troy Hospital is now Kettering Health Troy.
- Soin Medical Center will maintain its current name, because the facility was named after the Soin family’s large donation.
- Kettering Physician Network is now known as Kettering Health Medical Group.