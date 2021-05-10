New West Chester business hopes to ride popularity of bicycling during pandemic

And the Bicycle House offers tuneups done within 12 to 24 hours for those looking to quickly hit the bike routes, sidewalks and roadways.

Bike selection ranges from beginners to mountain bikes to “up to the professional level,” said Gavasheli.

In early 2020, bike stores struggled to keep up with the demand. Bicycle sales reached $1 billion in April, an increase of 75% from the previous year, according to market research company NPD Group.

The biking craze is global.

France has rolled out temporary bike lanes in more than a hundred cities and Oakland, Calif., has closed 10% of its local streets to vehicles.

New York has announced that it will make 100 miles of streets car-free. And Lithuania’s capital, Vilnius, is handing over much of its public space to bars and restaurants so they can serve customers while social distancing.

Across the world, in the space of just weeks, street closures — or openings, as advocates call them — have accomplished something urbanists have spent decades trying to do: convince cities of the benefits of car-free streets.

