Attorney claims unfair treatment of Lakota East High School principal placed on leave

The attorney for the Lakota East High School principal recently ordered to take a leave of absence just weeks before the end of the school year said today she is not being treated fairly.
Last week, Lakota school officials told parents first-year Principal Yejide Mack was put on a paid administrative leave of absence from the Liberty Twp. high school, which is one of the largest in southwest Ohio.
No reasons were given by Lakota officials for their actions, but Mack’s attorney – Kelly Mulloy Myers – told the Journal-News today that “we do not believe Dr. Mack has been treated fairly and we look forward to a prompt resolution.”
Mack did not respond to multiple requests for comment, but Myers told the Journal-News over the weekend: “There is no legitimate basis for placing Dr. Mack on a leave of absence.”
“Dr. Mack is a dedicated, talented principal who successfully navigated Lakota East through an extraordinarily challenging academic year. Dr. Mack is respected and well-liked by students, teachers and staff,” she said.
“We look forward to a full investigation.”
Myers did not respond to further questions pertaining to the nature of the cited investigation.
Lakota officials released no announcement to news media last week concerning the major change in leadership at one of its two high schools, which each have some of the highest enrollments in Ohio.
Matt Miller, superintendent of the 16,800-student Lakota district, instead released a statement to Lakota East parents saying, “while I understand that there may be questions, we are not at liberty to discuss details related to this matter.”
Miller said other Lakota East administrators, including assistant principals, will take over leadership of the school – and its feeder school Lakota East Freshman School - through the end of the current school year.
“I have the utmost confidence that the administrative team can handle this unexpected change,” he said.
Last year saw new principals hired by Lakota East and Lakota West High School in West Chester Twp. The two schools have a combined enrollment of more than 4,500 students.
Prior to her hiring in July 2020, Mack was an assistant principal at Sycamore High School in northern Hamilton County. She replaced long-time Lakota East Principal Suzanna Davis, who moved on to other employment outside the district.