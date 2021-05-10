Attorney claims unfair treatment of Lakota East High School principal placed on leave

“We look forward to a full investigation.”

Myers did not respond to further questions pertaining to the nature of the cited investigation.

Lakota officials released no announcement to news media last week concerning the major change in leadership at one of its two high schools, which each have some of the highest enrollments in Ohio.

Matt Miller, superintendent of the 16,800-student Lakota district, instead released a statement to Lakota East parents saying, “while I understand that there may be questions, we are not at liberty to discuss details related to this matter.”

Miller said other Lakota East administrators, including assistant principals, will take over leadership of the school – and its feeder school Lakota East Freshman School - through the end of the current school year.

“I have the utmost confidence that the administrative team can handle this unexpected change,” he said.

Last year saw new principals hired by Lakota East and Lakota West High School in West Chester Twp. The two schools have a combined enrollment of more than 4,500 students.

Prior to her hiring in July 2020, Mack was an assistant principal at Sycamore High School in northern Hamilton County. She replaced long-time Lakota East Principal Suzanna Davis, who moved on to other employment outside the district.