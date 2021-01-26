Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Harper Szary, 7, recently was enchanted by the outdoor-dining Igloos that Tano Bistro in Hamilton installed out front.

Her parents, Robin and Jonathan Szary of Hamilton, made a 5 p.m. reservation, and “the igloo stayed at a consistent 72 degrees the entire time,” Robin said.

2nd Hamilton woman dies after 4-car crash on I-75 near Dayton

Hamilton woman killed, three injured after four-car crash on I-75. Sarenthia Traylor died as she was being transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

A second Hamilton women has died following a 4-car crash Sunday on Interstate 75.

Cesere C. Traylor, 28, died of her injuries Monday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced. She was a passenger in a car driven by 53-year-old Sarenthia Traylor of Hamilton, who died Sunday as she was being taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Three of the vehicles involved in the crash that happened just after noon were stationary on the side of I-75 South near Benchwood Road in Butler Twp. in Montgomery County, the patrol said in a release.

District: Investigation shows no racial taunting prior to basketball game incident at New Miami

A screen shot photo from a game video posted online by Butler County Sports Report shows an Cincinnati Oyler High School player standing over a New Miami High School player he just fouled. Officials from both schools continued to investigate the Oyler player's alleged kicking of the prone New Miami player in the head. (Butler County Sports Report image)

No racial slurs from players or fans happened prior to a “violent flagrant foul” during a recent basketball game between New Miami and a Cincinnati high school, according to a statement released Monday by district officials.

New Miami’ statement comes in the wake of some on social media claiming in the days following the Jan. 13 game there were racial taunts heard by some during the game prior to the incident.

New Miami Superintendent Rhonda Parker said witness investigations involving referees, school officials and fans showed no racial slurs were uttered before or after a Cincinnati Oyler High School player allegedly kicked a New Miami player in the head after a foul on a fast-break.

Woman admits guilt in crash that injured 2 Edgewood athletes last summer

Edgewood High Schools junior Caila Nagel, left, and sophomore Savannah Schlueter were injured after their vehicle was involved in a crash May 6 in Fairfield. Samantha Harvey, the alleged at-fault driver, was charged with felonies. PROVIDED PHOTO

A Hamilton woman charged in May after a crash that injured two Edgewood students has admitted guilt in the incident.

Samantha Harvey, 52, of the 600 block of Woodlawn Avenue, is charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of vehicular assault and misdemeanor charges of driving a vehicle under the influence and driving a vehicle under the influence of marijuana for the crash that happened about 3 a.m. on May 6 near Ohio 4 and Symmes Road in Fairfield.

Then-Edgewood sophomore Savannah Schlueter, 16, who was driving, and then-junior Caila Nagel, 17, were seriously injured, according to school district officials.

Fairfield DNA testing center adapts to offer rapid COVID-19 tests

DNA Diagnostics Center has started doing rapid Covid-19 testing at their facility on DDC Way in Fairfield with results delivered to you while you wait in your car. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

It can sometimes take multiple days before someone learns if they have the novel coronavirus, but a Fairfield company is providing results within minutes.

If a person is developing symptoms, they sign up online to take the rapid antigen test at DNA Diagnostics Center, drive to the Fairfield location at their designated time and find out within 15 minutes if they have COVID-19.

But the rapid test isn’t free ― it’s $99 ― though it’s less than most urgent care costs in the region, said Lonny Schwartz, spokesman for the DNA testing facility.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Can you help? West Chester police looking for missing teen

West Chester Twp. police are asking for help in locating Shaudae Royles who ran away from home Jan. 16.

The West Chester Police Department is asking for help locating a 17-year-old runaway who left home more than a week ago.

Shaudae Royles is 5 feet 2inches tall and weighs 94 pounds. She was last seen on Jan. 16 around 2 a.m. at her home in West Chester. It is believed she is in the city of Cincinnati.

Police are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of Shaudae to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Tips may also be submitted online through the WCPD anonymous tip line: https://www.westchesteroh.org/departments/police-department/report-a-tip/-fsiteid-1

