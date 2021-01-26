Restaurants, businesses in Butler County looking outside the box for a boost

Businesses in Middletown, Oxford and Hamilton have offered other programs to draw customers.

Middletown created the “Sip, Bite & Buy” program for downtown businesses that rewards customers who pick up their “passports” and get them stamped when they buy things at downtown businesses. Those who make purchases at 10 businesses are entered to win free gift cards each to the businesses. The program started Oct. 2 and runs through Sunday.

“It has brought in a lot of business,” said Alan Pitts, an employee at Grandpa Joe’s Candy in Middletown.

Another big factor for the company, Pitts said, is, “just having a lot of regulars who come in helps a lot.”

The city of Hamilton in early 2020 quickly created a program to sell gift cards for city businesses that they received to help keep them afloat during the first wave of the pandemic.

But perhaps the most fun program has been the Igloos. When Jaime Wolf recently brought four of her five daughters to Basil 1791 in Hamilton, they were so delighted, they, like the Szarys, also took pictures.

“So much fun, comfortable temperature, clean, great food and great service,” Wolfe said. “Plus the experience was really neat! We went in the evening and it was snowy, so it added to the experience "

Here's a photo taken by the Wolfe family of Hamilton during their experience at an Igloo at Basil 1791. PROVIDED

They would definitely go again, Wolfe said.

B.A. Boggess of Basil 1791 said the four Igloos at that restaurant “are booking up fast. They seem to be doing well for now. People are enjoying them.”

The tables sit four to six people, and a little space heater inside each means “they stay pretty warm,” he said.

Two of the Igloos are seated at 5 p.m., and two at 5:30, he said. A sanitizing period happens before they are seated again at 7 p.m. and 7:30.

In Oxford, four Igloos were placed in public spaces during low-key winter events so people could eat food from local businesses outdoors, but out of the elements, said Seth Cropenbaker, assistant to the city manager. The city didn’t want to draw large crowds because that would violate social distancing. The Igloos were removed Tuesday.

Basil 1791 on High Street in Hamilton has installed igloos for outdoor dining on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

