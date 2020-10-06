8 ways Hamilton’s ‘Rapid Response Team’ helped businesses during coronavirus struggles

Another big help to businesses was Thommy Long, owner of LemonGrenade Creative, who received the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce’s Small-Business Person of the Year award during the Hamilton State of the City event. Smith praised him for the help his company gave to 37 other businesses, tweaking their brands, creating ads and helping them improve their online outreach to customers at a time many Ohio businesses were closed because they were non-essential.

“It’s very impressive that a business that I’m sure is uncertain, like all the other businesses at the time of the pandemic, to give free services to so many small businesses in Hamilton,” Smith said.

Smith also praised city employee Adam Helms, who runs the RiversEdge amphitheater concert series, “for one of the few concert venues that are still going strong.” The outdoor series placed boards where audience members can sit to be physically separated from each other.