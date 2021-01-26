District: Investigation shows no racial taunting prior to basketball game incident at New Miami

“After social media postings from individuals who were not at the game alleged that New Miami spectators and athletes used racial slurs and made inflammatory comments, both Cincinnati Public Schools and New Miami conducted investigations.”

The three referees working the game, said Parker, reported “they did not hear any racial slurs or insensitive comments from any players or spectators, and that they did not receive complaints from anyone at the game about such conduct. No New Miami administrators or coaches heard any racial slurs or comments.

“A review of the video of the game does not substantiate the (racial taunting) allegations.”

Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools did not respond Monday to requests for comment.

The Journal-News media partner WCPO-TV earlier reported an interview with the New Miami player who appeared in a game video, which was recorded by Butler County Sports Report and posted on YouTube, to be kicked in the head.

Deanza Duncan, the African-American New Miami player on the other end of the alleged kick, said claims of racial taunting during the game were untrue.

“As a part of the African-American community, I would never,” he said. “If my teammates did, I would never stand by it and let that happen. And they did not say it.”

“The Oyler player who committed the foul walked back to the New Miami player who was still on the ground and kicked him before running out of the gym,” wrote Parker. “The Oyler player was ejected for this violent flagrant foul. At that point the Oyler coach forfeited the game.”

