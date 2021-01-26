X

Can you help? West Chester police looking for missing teen

West Chester Twp. police are asking for help in locating Shaudae Royles who ran away from home Jan. 16.
By Denise G. Callahan, Staff Writer

The West Chester Police Department is asking for help locating a 17-year-old runaway who left home more than a week ago.

Shaudae Royles is 5 feet 2inches tall and weighs 94 pounds. She was last seen on Jan. 16 around 2 a.m. at her home in West Chester. It is believed she is in the city of Cincinnati.

Police are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of Shaudae to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Tips may also be submitted online through the WCPD anonymous tip line: https://www.westchesteroh.org/departments/police-department/report-a-tip/-fsiteid-1

