2nd Hamilton woman dies after 4-car crash on I-75 near Dayton

A second Hamilton women has died following a 4-car crash Sunday on Interstate 75.
Cesere C. Traylor, 28, died of her injuries Monday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced. She was a passenger in a car driven by 53-year-old Sarenthia Traylor of Hamilton, who died Sunday as she was being taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
Three of the vehicles involved in the crash that happened just after noon were stationary on the side of I-75 South near Benchwood Road in Butler Twp. in Montgomery County, the patrol said in a release.
A 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Jerome D. Golston, 29, of Lima and a 2020 Nissan Versa, driven by Sarenthia Traylor, were behind an abandoned 2002 Saturn waiting for a tow, the patrol said.
A 2012 Chrysler 300, driven by Mark S. Frankenberg, drove onto the right shoulder and struck the Nissan in the rear.
The Versa then struck the Camaro, which caused the Camaro to strike the Saturn.
Frankenberg and Golston also were injured, though their injuries were considered minor and not life-threatening, the patrol said.
Alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the crash, the release said. The crash remains under investigation by OSHP.
The OSHP, Vandalia Fire and EMS, Riverside EMS, Tipp City Fire and EMS, the Vandalia Police Department, the Butler Twp. Police Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation all assisted with the crash.