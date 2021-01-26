2nd Hamilton woman dies after 4-car crash on I-75 near Dayton

Cesere C. Traylor, 28, died of her injuries Monday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced. She was a passenger in a car driven by 53-year-old Sarenthia Traylor of Hamilton, who died Sunday as she was being taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Three of the vehicles involved in the crash that happened just after noon were stationary on the side of I-75 South near Benchwood Road in Butler Twp. in Montgomery County, the patrol said in a release.