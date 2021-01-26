Woman admits guilt in crash that injured 2 Edgewood athletes last summer

A Hamilton woman charged in May after a crash that injured two Edgewood students has admitted guilt in the incident.
Samantha Harvey, 52, of the 600 block of Woodlawn Avenue, is charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of vehicular assault and misdemeanor charges of driving a vehicle under the influence and driving a vehicle under the influence of marijuana for the crash that happened about 3 a.m. on May 6 near Ohio 4 and Symmes Road in Fairfield.
Then-Edgewood sophomore Savannah Schlueter, 16, who was driving, and then-junior Caila Nagel, 17, were seriously injured, according to school district officials.
Harvey pleaded guilty in Butler County Common Pleas Court last week to one count each of aggravated vehicular assault and vehicular assault, both felonies. She faces a maximum of 78 months in prison. The remainder of the charges were dismissed.
Sentencing was set by Judge Dan Haughey for March 3. She is free on her own recognizance bond.
Harvey’s attorney previously filed a motion to have evidence suppressed in the case, citing allegations that police conducted an unlawful stop and warrantless seizure when they stopped her vehicle. That motion was withdrawn by the defense.