Woman admits guilt in crash that injured 2 Edgewood athletes last summer

Samantha Harvey, 52, of the 600 block of Woodlawn Avenue, is charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of vehicular assault and misdemeanor charges of driving a vehicle under the influence and driving a vehicle under the influence of marijuana for the crash that happened about 3 a.m. on May 6 near Ohio 4 and Symmes Road in Fairfield.

Then-Edgewood sophomore Savannah Schlueter, 16, who was driving, and then-junior Caila Nagel, 17, were seriously injured, according to school district officials.