6-year-old helps school with a lemonade stand, brothers start their firefighting careers and more: 5 uplifting stories this week

And like any 5-year-old, he was filled with questions. Most of them started with “why.”

“It was hard for him to understand so we explained to him that not everybody is as fortunate, and some people really struggle to get common things, such as school supplies,” said Alanya Cummings, Cayden’s mom. “And he really took that to heart and wanted to help his peers.”

McCrabb: Lentz brothers go from touring Middletown fire station as kids to firefighting careers

Caption LEFT: Lt. Paul Lolli talks to Jacob Lentz and his younger brother, Josh, in the back of a Middletown Division of Fire medic unit about 20 years ago. The Lentz brothers now are Middletown firefighters/paramedics and Lolli is fire chief. RIGHT: Lolli, left, sits with Jacob Lintz, middle, and Josh Lintz, right, inside a medic unit at their headquarters Thursday, August 12, 2021 in Middletown.

Paul Lolli, Middletown’s fire chief, was a lieutenant at the time. Brothers Jacob and Josh Lentz were elementary school students.

The Lentz boys loved everything to do with fire trucks, so their father, Jeff, a Monroe police officer and volunteer firefighter, frequently took them to the Middletown fire headquarters so they could visit firefighters, their heroes.

On this particular day, a photo was taken of Lolli sitting with the boys in the back of a medic unit.

Former Ross Twp. officer takes the helm as Trenton police chief

Caption The city of Trenton hire has hired Patrick Carr as new Police chief. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Patrick Carr planned to live in Florida, but when he left his Louisville-area home in 1996 to work security at Kings Island, he never left. Earlier this month he took over the helm of the fourth area police department where he has served.

The 55-year-old Indiana State University graduate was sworn is Aug. 5 as the new Trenton Police Chief after a long search by city officials. Carr was one of 44 candidates apply to take the helm of the 18-officer force. Former Chief Arthur Scott retired in October.

Carr is not much for retirement. After retiring from the Forest Park Police Department following 27 years of service, he became a Butler County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer assigned to the Edgewood school district.

Pyramid Hill names new executive director: Meet Bryan Knicely

Caption Bryan Knicely has been appointed as executive director of Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum. CONTRIBUTED

Bryan Knicely has been appointed as executive director of Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum.

“Bryan has impressive industry knowledge, and his collaborative leadership style will harness the talent we have on our staff and board, as well as in our community. In addition, he possesses an unwavering belief that art in nature can transform lives and reinforce our shared humanity. We are confident that he will champion the park’s commitment to providing world-class art and programming, excellent visitor experiences, and accessibility for all audiences,” said Nanci Wilks Lanni, president of Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum’s board of trustees.

As a respected arts administrator with more than 25 years of industry experience, Knicely currently serves as the executive director of the Yellowstone Art Museum (YAM) in Billings, Montana. Knicely began his career in arts administration in 1995 and he has a successful track record of creative and collaborative leadership.

West Side’s dynasty, started more than 30 years ago, continues in 5th World Series

Caption Teammates wait at home plate after West Side Little League's Jaycee Taylor hits a 2-run home run during their 10-2 win over Grosse Pointe Woods/Shores Little League, from Michigan, in their Little League Great Lakes Regional tournament Monday, Aug. 7 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Typically youth sports programs are successful for short periods of time. They win for a few years, then the players move on.

But the long-term accomplishments West Side Little League All-Stars have achieved would have to be called a diamond dynasty.

The team, made up of Hamilton 12-year-olds, has won 19 state titles and advanced to the Little League World Series five times, including this season. The team opens the double-elimination, 16-team World Series at 3 p.m. today against Tennessee in South Williamsport, Pa. The game will be televised on ESPN.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Warped Wing Brewing to open third location in Warren County this fall

Caption The brewery headquartered in downtown Dayton, 26 Wyandot St., announced Tuesday morning its plans to open Warped Wing Mason this fall at 5650 Tylersville Rd. at the corner of 42 and Tylersville Rd. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Warped Wing Brewing Company is growing again.

The brewery headquartered in downtown Dayton, 26 Wyandot St., announced Tuesday morning its plans to open a new 13,000-sqare-foot facility, Warped Wing Mason, this fall at 5650 Tylersville Road at the intersection with U.S. 42.

“This new site has a rich history in the Mason community and the building itself has such a unique story. We want to pay homage to that history while bringing some new life to the space,” said Nick Bowman, co-founder and vice president of sales and marketing. “We are excited to join the Mason community and be part of its growing brewery scene.”

