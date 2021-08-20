Fairfield Twp. 6-year-old helps his elementary school with a lemonade stand

Heading into Sunday’s Lemonade for Supplies stand, Cayden, now 6 years old and a Fairfield North Elementary first-grader, wanted to double last year’s $1,020 total. With a bit more planning and time to spread the word on social media channels, Cayden and his crew have, as of Wednesday, almost tripled what he collected last year.

That total could exceed the near-$3,000 raised so far as Alayna said, “We still have donations rolling in from friends, family, the community.” The Cummings plan to present Fairfield North principal Denise Hayes with a check next week. The community can still donate through the weekend via Venmo (Alayna-Cummings-05 or Terrell-Cummings-1).

Cayden said raising thousands of dollars to help other students is “really cool” and when he asked if he plans to do this every year, he said, “Yeah.” His grandparents donated the lemonade, and there were other drink offerings, like water and Gatorade.

Cayden’s lemonade stand attracted a few more people than friends, family, and neighbors. It attracted much of the Fairfield Twp. community, including the Fairfield Twp. police and fire crews, the township service department, and some of the township leaders.

“I was so impressed,” said Fairfield Twp. Administrator Julie Vonderhaar, and lemonade stand patron. “We need more kids like him, that’s what I think. He was amazing. This kid, he’s setting an example, not just for kids but for adults on how much more we can be. He’s showing what life’s all about.”

Vonderhaar credited Fairfield Twp. Service Director Jeff Bennett for driving most of the employees to volunteer their time to support Cayden’s cause, including rallying several service trucks to line the Cummings’ street.

Alayna said Cayden just wants to help people. The 6-year-old said he would like to help everyone in his school at North Elementary, then revised that to say at least “two schools” worth of kids. Alayna said he’s setting an example for his siblings, too, Kopelyn, 2, and Kohen, 5 months.

“We’ve been blown away by how much he’s been able to raise this year,” said Alayna.

HOW TO HELP

The Cummings are taking donations through this weekend for their son’s Lemonade 4 Supplies campaign. To donate, you can send Venmo donations to Alayna-Cummings-05 or Terrell-Cummings-1.