Former Ross Twp. officer takes the helm as Trenton Police Chief

Patrick Carr planned to live in Florida, but when he left his Louisville-area home in 1996 to work security at Kings Island, he never left. Earlier this month he took over the helm of the fourth area police department where he has served.
The 55-year-old Indiana State University graduate was sworn is Aug. 5 as the new Trenton Police Chief after a long search by city officials. Carr was one of 44 candidates apply to take the helm of the 18-officer force. Former Chief Arthur Scott retired in October.
Carr is not much for retirement. After retiring from the Forest Park Police Department following 27 years of service, he became a Butler County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer assigned to the Edgewood school district.
At Forest Park, Carr was a sergeant serving as a SWAT member, a drug unit agent, a patrol supervisor and a detective. He left his position as school resource officer in 2019 to become a captain with the Ross Township Police Department.
“I was content where I was. But when this position came open, I can say were it not for my time as an SRO, I probably would not have applied here, Carr said. “Having known and interacted with some of the officers and getting to know some of the residents and their families, it seemed like a good fit.”
He noted the Trenton Department has a good reputation for a department that is self-sufficient with very capable officers and employees.
Carr said Trenton is growing and there will be more demands for service with the increased population. A Carvana facility under construction on Kennel Road and Magnode is also expanding, the chief noted.
“With some new housing going in and projections for more housing in the future, the city will continue to grow also will the calls for officer service,” he said. That will mean at least an expansion of the current dispatch staff of five people.
Carr said he needs to learn before he makes any significant changes to the department, but as far as a “vision” he pointed to training for younger officers.
“We have some junior officers and junior sergeants who don’t have a tremendous amount of time on the job or in their position, so using the experiences I have had over my career, the coaching and mentoring of those officers would be a primary concern,” Carr said.
Carr is a Butler County resident and a married father of two.