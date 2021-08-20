Former Ross Twp. officer takes the helm as Trenton Police Chief

He noted the Trenton Department has a good reputation for a department that is self-sufficient with very capable officers and employees.

Carr said Trenton is growing and there will be more demands for service with the increased population. A Carvana facility under construction on Kennel Road and Magnode is also expanding, the chief noted.

“With some new housing going in and projections for more housing in the future, the city will continue to grow also will the calls for officer service,” he said. That will mean at least an expansion of the current dispatch staff of five people.

Carr said he needs to learn before he makes any significant changes to the department, but as far as a “vision” he pointed to training for younger officers.

“We have some junior officers and junior sergeants who don’t have a tremendous amount of time on the job or in their position, so using the experiences I have had over my career, the coaching and mentoring of those officers would be a primary concern,” Carr said.

Carr is a Butler County resident and a married father of two.