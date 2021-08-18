Pyramid Hill names new executive director: Meet Bryan Knicely

Growing up on a farm in southeast Ohio, Knicely said he has been involved with the arts since he was a young child.

“I’ve been working in the arts for over 25 years now, primarily with cultural organizations, museums, and arts councils. …What attracted me to Pyramid Hill was I grew up in a rural part of Ohio, and I’ve always been interested in how art and nature intersect,” said Knicely.

Knicely will lead all aspects of the park’s operations, including curatorial oversight, financial management, fundraising, marketing, education, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Pyramid Hill will celebrate its 25th Anniversary in 2022. The park has earned a reputation for being a leader among sculpture parks due to its significant acreage, unique permanent collection, commitment to inclusion and public engagement, robust environmental practices, and fiscal health.

Knicely said one of the first things he will do is get to know the community and learn how to best engage with it.

“I know the park’s done a great job over the years of engaging the community, especially during this past year.”

Knicely will succeed Lee Knisley Sanders, Ph.D., who has served as the park’s interim director since December 2020. Upon Knicely’s appointment in September 2021, Sanders will transition to the role of advisor. The appointment concludes a nine-month, national search.

Knicely served as the former executive director at the Evansville Museum of Art, History & Science from 2014 to 2018, as the director of the Coral Springs Museum of Art from 2012 to 2014 and as the president of the Stonewall National Museum & Archives in 2011-2012.

He is the founder of (Re)Create Consulting. Knicely has worked with the National Endowment for the Arts and has served as a grants panelist, published several articles, and presented at both national and international conferences. He is a member of Americans for the Arts and American Alliance of Museums.

Knicely is certified by the Harvard Business School in Performance, Measurements for Effective Management of Nonprofit Organizations. He has a master of arts degree in Arts Policy & Administration from The Ohio State University and a bachelor of science in Management & Marketing from Otterbein University. Knicely is an avid art collector and an amateur photographer. He enjoys traveling to visit museums and historic cultural sites, worldwide. Knicely has purchased a home in Hamilton.

“I am relocating to the area. I’m purchasing a house in Hamilton, so I can be part of the community there. I thought living in Hamilton was very important and getting to know the people who live next to the park, for example, and the city and getting to know everyone who’s involved in Hamilton. It’s a great city, and it’s an arts city, which I really love,” Knicely said.