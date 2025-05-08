Best of Butler County 2025: BikeWise Oxford brings hospitality to bike-riding community

BikeWise Oxford was voted as" Best Place To Buy A Bicycle" in Butler County in this year’s contest.

“People trust us and that is something you earn over a long period of time,” Hamilton said.

Last year, BikeWise also took home first place in the same retail category. In 2023, the shop was named as the second-place winner. This is the third year for the Best of Butler County.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“Many people that walk in the front door might see a bike shop, but we tell people our real business is hospitality. You can buy a bike anywhere these days, but if you want the right bike, and the experience to be a pleasant one, and a valuable one, we believe we stand out in that regard,” said Hamilton.

BikeWise Oxford specializes in servicing the community with everything from bike sales and repairs to maintenance. They also specialize in custom wheel fabrication.

“We are all cyclists, here, and we use our bikes for a variety of reasons, from commuting to pleasure to off-road riding, and we believe in bikes as a transportation solution in a small town,” Hamilton said.

Regular customers have also gotten to know the shop’s resident cat, BK (short for Baby Kitty, now Big Kitty). He’s 15-years old and still greets everybody who comes in.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

BikeWise has been in Oxford for 21 years, and the shop serves customers from beginners to seasoned cyclists, toddler to adult.

“You just have to meet people at their level, and help them get what they need,” Hamilton said.

In the late 1980s, as a college student at Miami University, Hamilton took a part-time job at the bike shop in town, which was called The Bike Center at the time. It was located on Church Street.

In 1993, Hamilton, a violinist, moved to Nashville to pursue a musical career. He spent more than 10 years on the road with various country acts, playing professionally.

When he moved back to the area, he inquired to see if the owner of The Bike Center needed some help. He not only needed help, but he was at the point where he was thinking about selling the business.

Marty Creech ran the original Bike Center, and he went on to become a local real estate agent.

“So, as I jokingly say, I bought myself a job, which is what you really do when you open up your own business,” Hamilton said.

The shop stocks bikes, accessories, parts, tires, clothing and more. Gift cards are also available.

Recently, electric bikes have also exploded in popularity.

Hamilton said The Best of Butler County honor validates the shop’s core values.

“People seem to relate to the realness of it, and the realness of who we are, and how we treat people,” he said.

Presented by the Journal-News, The Best of Butler County contest celebrates the food, services, people, places, events and businesses that make Butler County great.

MORE DETAILS

BikeWise Oxford is located at 9 N. Beech St., Oxford. For more info, call 513-523-4880 or visit bikewiseoxford.com. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Closed Sunday.