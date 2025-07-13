Column: What you drink is as important as what you eat

Many beverages contain added sugars and offer little or no nutrients, while others may provide nutrients but too much fat and too many calories. Here are some tips to help you make better beverage choices:
- Drink water. Especially instead of sugary drinks. Regular soda, energy or sports drinks, and other sweet drinks usually contain a lot of added sugar, which provides more calories than needed.
- How much water is enough? Let your thirst be your guide. Water is an important nutrient for the body, but everyone’s needs are different. Most of us get enough water from the foods we eat and the beverages we drink. A healthy body can balance water needs throughout the day. Drink plenty of water if you are highly active, live, or work in hot conditions, or are an older adult.
- A thrifty option. Water is easy on the wallet. You can save money by drinking water from the tap at home or when eating out.
- Manage your calories. Drink water with and between your meals. Adults and children take in about 400 calories per day. Drinking water can help you manage your calories.
- Kid-friendly drink zone. Make water, low-fat or fat-free milk, or 100% juice an easy option in your home. Have ready-to-go containers filled with water or healthy drinks available in the refrigerator. Place them in lunch boxes or backpacks for easy access when kids are away from home. Depending on age, children can drink ½ to 1 cup, and adults can drink up to 1 cup of 100% fruit or vegetable juice each day.
- Do not forget your dairy. When you choose milk or milk alternatives, select low-fat or fat-free mild or fortified soymilk. Each type of milk offers the same key nutrients such as calcium, vitamin D and potassium, but the number of calories are quite different. Older children, teens, and adults need 3 cups of milk per day, while children 4 to 8 years old need 2 ½ cups and children 2 to 3 years old need 2 cups.
- Enjoy your beverage. When water just will not do—enjoy the beverage of your choice but just cut back. Remember to check the serving size and the number of servings in the can, bottle, or container to stay within calorie needs. Select smaller cans, cups, or glasses instead of large supersized options.
- Water on the go. Water is always convenient. Fill a clean, reusable water bottle and toss it in your bag or briefcase to quench your thirst throughout the day. Reusable bottles are also easy for the environment.
- Check the facts. Use the Nutrition Facts label to choose beverages at the grocery store. The food label and ingredients list contain information about added sugars, saturated fat, sodium, and calories to help you make better choices.
All juice is part of the fruit or vegetable group. Juice should make up half or less of total recommended fruit or vegetable intake.
Milk is a part of the dairy group. A cup is equal to 1 cup of milk or yogurt, 1 ½ ounces of natural cheese or 2 ounces of processed cheese.
Tropical Smoothie
Makes 2 Cups
170 Calories per cup
Ingredients:
1 ½ cups mango chunks (fresh or frozen)
1 banana
1 cup milk
2 tablespoons lime juice
Directions:
Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. When using frozen fruit, place that in the blender first.
Fruit Shake
Makes 5 Cups
110 Calories per cup
2 cups of fruit (any type)
2 cups nonfat or 1% milk
6 ounces low-fat vanilla or plain yogurt
1 cup 100% orange juice or other 100% fruit juice
Directions:
1. Cut fruit into small pieces and place it in a blender.
2. Add remaining ingredients.
3. Blend on high until smooth.
Interested in free nutrition education classes from OSU Extension EFNEP? Contact Nancy Lyons at 937-224-9654 or lyons.489@osu.edu.
