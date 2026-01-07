New patriotic-themed restaurant in Hamilton serves comfort food

“We always wanted to open a restaurant together and unfortunately, he didn’t make it,” Boyd said. “He passed away in a motorcycle accident right in front of Hyde’s.”

Boyd said she made it her mission to work hard and open the restaurant, using her middle name as part of its branding. She said it offers “country-fresh cooking, really good coffee and a great atmosphere.”

“Me and my dad ... we loved to eat good food, cook good food, try out new recipes, and our goal was to always open up a restaurant, and we had joked and said we (were) going to name it Lynn’s,” she said.

The restaurant, which is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, offers breakfast all day, lunch starting at 11 and daily specials. It’s decorated with a host of patriotic murals, signs, memorabilia and knick-knacks.

The menu at Lynn’s Freedom Cafe features a mix of breakfast plates and lunch fare. Breakfast options include omelets, pancakes and biscuits with gravy, alongside specialties like Sergeant’s Scramble and Majors Mayhem.

The restaurant’s Ranger Rise Pizza is a personal-sized breakfast pizza loaded with sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and a choice of 14 different toppings.

For lunch, diners can choose from burgers, melts and sliders, with standout names such as the Bulletproof Bacon Double and the Tactical BLT.

Side dishes range from, but are not limited to, fries and cole slaw to Green Beret Beans and cornbread. Beverages include coffee, tea, soft drinks, milk and juice.

The restaurant employs seven staff members, including two seasoned cooks — one a Marine — who together bring more than 35 years of culinary experience each to the new business.

Boyd said she wants first responders and member of the U.S. military to feel especially welcome.

“Our family ... we love the USA. My dad ... he was all about family and your country and also serving each other,” she said. “That’s part of what we are and who we are as a family. We love to serve people.”

John “Doc” Saurber, a lifelong Hamilton resident, said he’s been dining at Lynn’s Freedom Cafe twice a week because he appreciates the serene atmosphere it offers.

“The food is 100% great and you don’t have to yell when you’re talking to your friends at the table,” Saurber said.

