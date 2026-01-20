Jolly’s Drive-In announces Ohio 4 location’s opening date

“We can’t wait to see everyone,” the business said in a Facebook post.

The drive-in, known for its footlong hotdogs and root beer floats, opened in spring 1937. It is open seven days a week for 40 weeks of the year.

Jolly’s Drive-In is one of two Jolly’s in the city.

The other stand is on Brookwood Avenue, and that location has not yet announced its opening date. Last year, it opened two weeks later than the Ohio 4 location.

In 2022, scenes were recorded for the Austin Butler-Tom Hardy film “The Bikeriders” at the Brookwood location.