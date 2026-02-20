The Eagle, Pepp & Delores joining Deerfield Twp. ‘District’ where PINS is located

WARREN COUNTY — In an announcement on Facebook, Deerfield Twp. said The Eagle with CityBird and Pepp & Delores will be joining the District at Deerfield.
The location for Pepp & Delores will be its second. It is part of the Thunderdome Restaurant Group and features handmade pastas and other Italian specialties.
Thunderdome originally said the space in the District would be Eagle Food & Beer Hall and Bakersfield, but pivoted to Pepp.
The Eagle will be paired with CityBird, a chicken tender concept. There are seven Eagle locations in five states. Locally, The Eagle is in Cincinnati’s Over-The-Rhine neighborhood.
“These Thunderdome restaurants join 101 Craft Kitchen, PINS Mechanical, 50 West, and Jeni’s Ice Cream at the impressive $150 million development,“ states the post by Deerfield Twp. ”Construction begins in a month, with the both businesses opening sometime in the third quarter of 2026. Together, they will employ 200 people.”
The District at Deerfield is at 5117 Parkway Drive. It is a mixed-use property with restaurants and residences developed by Silverman and Company, Inc.
