The Eagle, Pepp & Delores joining Deerfield Twp. ‘District’ where PINS is located

Thunderdome originally said the space in the District would be Eagle Food & Beer Hall and Bakersfield, but pivoted to Pepp.

The Eagle will be paired with CityBird, a chicken tender concept. There are seven Eagle locations in five states. Locally, The Eagle is in Cincinnati’s Over-The-Rhine neighborhood.

“These Thunderdome restaurants join 101 Craft Kitchen, PINS Mechanical, 50 West, and Jeni’s Ice Cream at the impressive $150 million development,“ states the post by Deerfield Twp. ”Construction begins in a month, with the both businesses opening sometime in the third quarter of 2026. Together, they will employ 200 people.”