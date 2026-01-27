Buffalo Wild Wings GO coming to Hamilton’s west side

Buffalo Wild Wings GO restaurants offer the brand’s signature menu offerings in a streamlined format, including traditional and boneless wings, hand-breaded tenders, chicken sandwiches, burgers, sides, and all 26 Buffalo Wild Wings signature sauces and dry rubs.

Co-owner Harshil Shah, who said he opened a Buffalo Wild Wings GO at 8520-8526 Winton Road in Finneytown in 2025, told Journal-News Tuesday that he plans to open the new Hamilton location in mid-March.

Shah said the business will employ as many as 15 people. Hiring will start on Indeed.com and other job listing website shortly before the restaurant opens, he said.

The concept, which officially launched in 2020, “is designed to streamline guests’ orders whether they decide to dine-in or enjoy their meal on-the-go,” said Casey Cargle, a public relations specialist for Buffalo Wild Wings.

There are 225 BWW GO locations nationwide with more on the way, Cargle said.

Plans for the site show the front of the business reserved for ordering and queuing, plus seating for up to eight customers.

Buffalo Wild Wings has full-sized locations in Fairfield Twp., Middletown, Oxford and West Chester Twp.