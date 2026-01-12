Hamilton restaurant rebrands with new name: Rossville Pizza Co. replaces Steel City Pizza

“This change is more than just a new name — it’s a commitment to the future we’re building in this historic location," the business posted to Facebook. “We’ve planted roots in the Rossville Historic District, purchasing and restoring the oldest bar in Hamilton into a long-term home for our brand — a place we can truly make our own, from the vibe to the future."

Founded in 2023 and sharing space with N.E.W. Ales Brewing at 1330 Manchester Ave. in Middletown, the business specializes in wood-fired pizza, pies, and Italian dishes served in a casual setting with fresh ingredients.

It relocated from Middletown to Hamilton in September to the former Arches Saloon on B Street.

Rossville Pizza Company said its former “Steel City” name will always be a part of its story, but its new name is the one customers will see moving forward as it continues to grow and invest in the Rossville neighborhood and the Hamilton community.

“As we transition everything over — signage, menus, social media, and all the little details — we truly appreciate your patience and support while we get it all updated," the business said.

While announcing its new name, Rossville Pizza also said a Detroit-style pizza will grace its menu in the coming weeks and encouraged people to submit their “dream Detroit-style topping combo,” saying it might feature one as a special.