Three Moons Boutique is in former Merry Market spot in Middletown, still has some of its vendors

The holiday market aimed to boost small‑business shopping and encourage vendors to consider renting their own retail space. Mullins is among the first to do so.

She said opening the storefront feels “surreal.”

“(It’s) like stepping inside something that once only existed in my heart,” Mullins said. “Because this space isn’t just a store, it’s proof that I didn’t give up on myself or the dream my grandpa had for me.”

Mullins originally pursued art because her grandfather, who died in 2023, asked her to create a portrait of him and her grandmother.

Three Moons Boutique will also feature other Merry Market vendors. Primeau’s Purls, owned by Amy Primeau, will sell fiber‑based products inside the shop as a featured vendor. 3rd Shift Sweets, owned by Taryne and Brian Bennett, will offer baked goods there as well.

Credit: Bryn Dippold Credit: Bryn Dippold

Explore Downtown Middletown businesses launch initiatives to encourage shopping

Three Moons, named in honor of Mullins’ three kids, sells resin art, jewelry and paintings made by the owner. “(It’s) a little bit of everything,” she said.

This year, she plans to expand into clothing, offering custom painted jackets, pants and hats along with boutique apparel for sale. Although the name includes “boutique,” Mullins said her shop is more of an art boutique than a traditional clothing store.

“A lot of people know me for my jewelry because I started off with jewelry,” she said.

Mullins also creates memorial bears sewn from the clothing of loved ones who have passed away. Since 2023, she has made more than 200 bears for people grieving lost loved ones in the area.

Three Moons Boutique hours:

Tuesday–Friday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hours may vary during special events.