Three Moons Boutique is in former Merry Market spot in Middletown, still has some of its vendors

A Middletown business owner has leased the downtown space that hosted December’s holiday “Merry Market,” an event created to help pop‑up vendors test the retail scene and eventually move into their own storefronts.

Miranda Mullins, 30, of Franklin, has opened Three Moons Boutique at 1050 Central Ave. Mullins first began selling her work in 2024 at Monarch Designs — owned by her cousin, Kelsey Singer — and later expanded her presence by participating in the Merry Market organized by Downtown Middletown Inc.

The holiday market aimed to boost small‑business shopping and encourage vendors to consider renting their own retail space. Mullins is among the first to do so.

She said opening the storefront feels “surreal.”

“(It’s) like stepping inside something that once only existed in my heart,” Mullins said. “Because this space isn’t just a store, it’s proof that I didn’t give up on myself or the dream my grandpa had for me.”

Mullins originally pursued art because her grandfather, who died in 2023, asked her to create a portrait of him and her grandmother.

Three Moons Boutique will also feature other Merry Market vendors. Primeau’s Purls, owned by Amy Primeau, will sell fiber‑based products inside the shop as a featured vendor. 3rd Shift Sweets, owned by Taryne and Brian Bennett, will offer baked goods there as well.

Three Moons Boutique at 1050 Central Ave. in Middletown offers a "little bit of everything," including jewelry, clothing, textiles, paintings and more. BRYN DIPPOLD/STAFF

Credit: Bryn Dippold

Three Moons, named in honor of Mullins’ three kids, sells resin art, jewelry and paintings made by the owner.

“(It’s) a little bit of everything,” she said.

This year, she plans to expand into clothing, offering custom painted jackets, pants and hats along with boutique apparel for sale. Although the name includes “boutique,” Mullins said her shop is more of an art boutique than a traditional clothing store.

“A lot of people know me for my jewelry because I started off with jewelry,” she said.

Mullins also creates memorial bears sewn from the clothing of loved ones who have passed away. Since 2023, she has made more than 200 bears for people grieving lost loved ones in the area.

Three Moons Boutique hours:

Tuesday–Friday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hours may vary during special events.

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.