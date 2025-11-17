24-hour pet emergency care now available at new MedVet in West Chester Twp.

Breaking: Data center developer requests Hamilton pause plausibility studies

Veterinarian on staff at all hours to assess and triage patients; it is not necessary to have an appointment.
By Mike Burcham – Contributing Writer
Updated 1 hour ago
A new pet hospital is now open in West Chester providing care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

MedVet West Chester officially opened its doors in early December and began seeing patients almost immediately.

“We had four patients in the first few hours we were open,” said Dr. Jenny Wells, Medical Director at MedVet West Chester.

The new facility is near the Liberty Way and I-75 interchange and fills a void for 24-hour pet care in the rapidly growing West Chester and Liberty Twp. communities.

“We saw a need to expand emergency care in the area,” Wells said. MedVet also has locations in Cincinnati and near Dayton in Moraine.

“We have strong connections with primary veterinarians in the area and because of that we have a lot of trust of the vets in the community,” Wells said. “Our quality of medicine is top notch and we always have a doctor and registered vet tech on site to make sure pets get appropriate care.”

MedVet has a veterinarian on staff at all hours to assess and triage patients and it is not necessary to have an appointment. Currently the site only accepts dogs and cats, but has future plans to provide care for exotic pets.

“When you arrive expect to be in a state of the art facility that provides excellent communication and patient care,” Wells said. “We work closely with the primary care veterinarian to provide the best care.”

The 6,500-square foot facility has four exam rooms as well as areas for oxygen treatment, radiology and surgery. If a patient requires more extensive treatment MedVet may refer patients to either its Cincinnati or Dayton location where they have more specialists on staff.

“Having the direct connection to our Cincinnati and Dayton facilities is an advantage for us,” Wells said.

MedVet started more than 30 years ago and has locations in 19 states. A special part of the MedVet organization is its leadership team all being veterinarians.

“It is unique to have a CEO who is a vet,” Wells said. “It really allows us to focus on what is best for patients and clients.”

Wells said the busiest times are Friday through Sunday when most primary care veterinarians are not open and a pet needs emergency care. MedVet also does not provide routine care like vaccines, spays or neutering.

MORE DETAILS

What: MedVet West Chester

Where: 7735 Liberty Field Drive, West Chester Twp.

When: Open all the time

Online: www.medvet.com

