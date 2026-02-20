$6.5M in prizes at stake in drone challenge at Air Force Museum this summer

DARPA is the world-famous research and development arm of the Pentagon, having played a role in the development of the Internet, Siri, GPS, and more.

Competitors will be expected to build a 55-pound drone (or lighter) capable of carrying four times its weight — 220 pounds or more —then fly that weight across a five-nautical-mile course outside the museum, competing for $6.5 million in prizes, as DARPA described the competition.

“The competition unfolds right here in Dayton, a region with deep aviation roots and a rich history of innovation,” DARPA said in an email.

The competition officially begins Aug. 2 and runs through Aug. 9.

Public access will be limited in the first few days to competitors and event staff only.

Co-located with the contest will be Flite Fest, drawing radio control enthusiasts for do-it-yourself drone projects.