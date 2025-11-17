Downtown Middletown businesses launch initiatives to encourage shopping

It is the first year for the market, according Jeff Payne, DMI executive director. Seven local vendors are featured:

3rd Shift Sweets

Charm & Crystal Wire Wrapped Jewelry

The 4th Avenue Farmhouse

Mlady’s Coutorier

Primeau’s Purls

Three Moons Boutique

Thomas & Co. Laser Engraving and Woodworking

Miranda Mullins, who works for DMI and owns Three Moons Boutique, said the idea behind Merry Market was for it to go into a vacant storefront that was “move-in ready.”

All vendors received a packet of info about the building, other available downtown spaces and a checklist of things to do before moving into a storefront.

“(It’s) a way to help them get from being a vendor, to being ready to open a business and expand,” Mullins said.

The goal was for one of the vendors to take over the lease at 1050 Central Ave., which has happened.

Mullins’ will be moving her business into the space after the first of the year with Amy Primeau, owner of Primeau’s Purls, sharing the space as a featured vendor.

Mullins says the move is “exciting, nerve wracking ... slightly stressful.”

“Terrifying,” Primeau chimed in.

“It’s a big jump,” Mullins said. “It’s been a dream of mine. I am so nervous, but I have butterflies, so I know that this is a good thing.”

Primeau said the first Saturday of the Merry Market - Nov. 8 - was her best sales day of the year. She rents a space now at the Pendleton Arts Center.

“Looking at 2025 ... I went through month by month and added up my totals, and the amount I made here Saturday was more than I did in any single month (at the PAC),” Primeau said.

In addition to vendors, there is a Santa letter writing station for kids to keep track of what they want and a gift-wrapping station for a fee.

“I think as we go through the holiday season, it’s going to be really cool to be in here,” Primeau said.

Another event, Pink Friday, will be held Friday, Nov. 21. It was started as the small-business version of Black Friday, and business owners have taken it on this year to remind shoppers to think local first this holiday season. “It kind of coincides with Small Business Saturday ... but it’s to try to get the people in here before they go finish their shopping at the box stores,” Mullins said. Shopping small this year, according to Mullins, is “beyond important.” “We know how the economy is right now, and that everybody’s kind of watching how they spend their money,” she said. “Small businesses have been so affected this year, so to ... support your businesses down here, we feel it.”

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Lisa Dethlefs, owner of Iron Rose Mercantile boutique, which is in the same building at 1050 Central Ave. and has been for three years, said shopping small helps families directly. “You’re actually buying from a family to help a kid in sports or to even put food on our table,” she said. There are more than 10 businesses participating in Pink Friday, though Mullins said the list hasn’t been finalized and could include more businesses. Retailers in addition to Triple Moon Coffee Company and some downtown bars and restaurants will participate. The Reimagine Ice Rink will also be open. People can visit downtown businesses 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday for sales and promotions from local retailers, food and drink specials and festive decor.

Merry Market

Open now through Christmas Eve

11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday

Location: 1050 Central Ave., Middletown

Pink Friday

11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 21

Location: Downtown Middletown