Izzy’s opening kosher deli on Ohio 63 in Monroe

“It was booming,” said Geisen, who owns the five locations, about Ohio 63. “It seemed to be the right time to make a decision.”

Then Izzy’s posted on its Facebook page that a Monroe location was possible. Geisen said its average Facebook post draws 20,000 to 30,000 page views.

The post about Monroe drew 271,000 views.

“Let’s pull the trigger,” Geisen told himself.

Located on the north side of Ohio 63, Izzy’s is expected to open in July, depending on the weather. The 1,900-square-foot building will have inside dining for 70 guests, outside seating for 24 under a canopy and offer drive-through service.

Izzy’s will employ about 10 full-time and 10 part-time employees and will be closed every Sunday, a business model that has worked at the other locations, he said.

Geisen said he was drawn to Monroe due to the 30,000 motorists who travel every day on Ohio 63, and the traffic generated by the nearby Cincinnati Premium Outlet, Miami Valley Gaming and the two flea markets.

He walked through Miami Valley Gaming and described it as “very inviting.”

While the Monroe Izzy’s, the sixth franchise, will be the farthest north location, there once was an Izzy’s in downtown Dayton in the early 1990s that has closed.

Geisen believes Izzy’s will attract customers throughout Butler and Warren counties since the closest location is in Forest Park, about 20 minutes away.

He hopes the restaurant becomes “a destination” due to its “very unique product” that features a kosher style delicatessen.

He has a long history at the restaurant. He started working at Izzy’s, which was founded in 1901, in 1982, then became president in 1989. He purchased the business from the Kadetz family in 1992.

Izzy Kadetz, a “stiff-necked and stubborn character,” often left people with many memories, whether it was the shouting back and forth between himself and his wife Rose, or the price of food that varied depending on what customers were wearing and if they looked like they had extra money to spend, according to the company’s website.