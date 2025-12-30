New Einstein Bros. Bagels in West Chester Twp. aims to ‘Elevate the Morning’

Cincinnati is the first market in the nation to debut the “Elevate the Morning” bakery design that delivers a warm, welcoming atmosphere reflective of the brand’s fun personality and fast-casual experience, focused on showing off its fresh-baked bagels.

Customers can expect bagels to be baked fresh every morning, and throughout the day, alongside a menu that pushes the traditional bagel boundaries. From an extensive lineup of double-whipped cream cheese shmears to destination Signature Egg Sandwiches such as the All-Nighter, Texas Brisket and Maplehouse, every visit offers something new to discover.

The menu also features an extensive lineup of double-whipped shmear flavors like Honey Almond, Onion & Chive and Jalapeño Salsa.

The shop hosted a grand opening event on Saturday. Einstein Bros. Bagels West Chester is located at 9216 Allen Road.

“I’m excited to get to introduce the ‘Elevate the Morning’ bakery design to our guests, because we believe this new design is going to help people feel uplifted when they visit. It’s bright, morning colors, inspired by the sunrise. It’s custom art that is playful, fun and optimistic, and then, the bagels are front and center,” said Modzel.

For small gatherings, Einstein Bros. Bagels offers convenient ‘Good for Groups’ options like the Brunch Box that serves eight people and the Baker’s Dozen Bagels Box filled with 13 bagels and complete with two tubs of shmear for easy assembly. For larger groups, the new Columbia location also offers catering services, making it easy to bring fresh-baked goodness to office meetings, events and special occasions. ​

Guests looking for everyday deals and access to exclusive offers, such as free coffee, can join the brand’s Einstein Bros. Rewards program. Download the Einstein Bros. Bagels app or visit EinsteinBros.com/rewards to create an account and start collecting reward points to redeem for freebies. For more information, visit einsteinbros.com.