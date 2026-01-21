New high-definition golf and sports simulators now at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“We have thousands of golf courses, state of the art technology, up to 15 different sports, from golf, baseball, hockey, soccer, anything you can think (of), we probably have it here,” said Alex Foster, a Spooky Nook manager. “It’s great for events, birthday parties, team bonding. It’s got a lot of bookings.”

The new device, which is open to the public and can be booked by the hour, features various game modes for golfers of all experience levels, high-definition courses and fun skill challenges, Foster said.

“You can play in a group. You can play solo,” he said. “It’s very accurate. There’s a lot of different, new tracking on there, a lot of good feedback that it gives you.”

Foster said the system is “very user friendly.”

“Say you ... don’t want to play golf anymore,” he said. “You can switch over to bowling or baseball super quickly.”

Guests can make reservations either online or in person, and each booking requires at least an hour, though they’re welcome to reserve time for the entire day, Foster said. They can choose to book one or two bays based on the size of their group.

“We’ve actually already have had a few birthday parties in here, as well as team bonding events,” he said. “There’s been a few companies that have come in here, and they’ll book both days for two to three hours, and everyone comes in, plays, have some fun, get some drinks across the hallway at our restaurant and bar.”

A golf simulator league that launched Jan. 20 allows guests to face off against local players in a 10-week, 2v2 format.

The simulator also ventures beyond traditional sports to feature cornhole, ultimate frisbee, zombie dodgeball, a Wild West shootout game and a hunting game.

“You can create an account within the game, so then every time you come back, it will be able to track your stats,” Foster said.

The cost to play is $35 an hour per bay Monday through Friday and $50 an hour Saturday and Sunday.

