Cease-and-desist letter issued to Butler County commissioner candidate

Explore Commission race drawing large crowd from GOP

Reynolds’ attorney Chad Ziepfel — who represented him in his recent criminal trial and subsequent proceedings — sent Ryan a letter on Dec. 23, 2025, giving him “formal notice of potential litigation” and demanding he “cease and desist” and retract all defamatory statements regarding Reynolds.

The letter focuses on a news release Ryan issued Dec. 2 that stated Reynolds “abandoned his post as auditor after being convicted of a felony related to misuse of office and intimidation of a property owner.”

“That statement is categorically false, intended to harass and intimidate, and has resulted in severe harm to Mr. Reynolds,” Ziepfel wrote. “Your false statements and threatening conduct constitute defamation in Ohio, and we strongly urge you to take this matter with the utmost seriousness and to mitigate damages through your immediate compliance.”

The letter tells Ryan he must preserve all information “that may be relevant to the forthcoming litigation.”

As of Tuesday, nothing pertaining to the matter had been filed in Butler County Common Pleas Court. When the Journal-News asked Reynolds about the notice, he characterized the letter as “normal campaign bickering.”

“It’s been my experience that the side that feels like the underdog or lacks message will resort to the mudslinging,” he said in an email. “We see that coming from the Ryan camp. He’s free to say whatever he wants as long as it’s truthful.”

Reynolds said he is committed to “running a 100% positive campaign” and legal action is a last resort.

“When false statements are made about me, I will defend my integrity. That is why I issued a cease-and-desist letter to my opponent,” he said. “I have not filed a lawsuit and do not intend to, so long as the false statements stop.”

Prompted by a civil lawsuit filed by Gerald Parks in September 2021, Reynolds was indicted in February 2022 on five counts for bribery and leveraging his public office to further his own interests on charges related to trying to help his family develop land in Liberty and West Chester townships.

A third felony was added that July for him allegedly asking Lakota Schools officials to use $750,000 of the unspent fees he routinely returned to taxing bodies each year for a golf academy at Four Bridges Golf Course, where his family lived.

In December 2022, a jury found no fault on the development claims, but Reynolds was found guilty on the Lakota charge.

By law, Reynolds could no longer serve as auditor with a felony on his record. He vacated the office after the guilty verdict. After the Ohio Supreme Court exonerated him by refusing to overturn a 12th District Court of Appeals ruling he was blameless, he then launched an unsuccessful legal crusade to get his job back from current Auditor Nancy Nix.

Ryan has hired attorney Brian Fox — who owns a law firm with Ziepfel’s brother Nick — to represent him in this matter. The cease-and-desist directive requested a response confirming Ryan understands “the preservation obligations.” Fox indicated he spoke with Reynolds’ attorney, but was unwilling to disclose the substance of those discussions.

Ryan, through his attorney, gave the following statement:

“A series of very poor choices by this public official led to him vacating his office. Make no mistake. As stated by Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser in a December 27, 2022 interview, the prosecutor’s office indicated they were awaiting a resignation email and, absent that, would assert he had moved out and vacated the office,” he said.

“Mr. Reynolds has a pattern of action that has cost Butler County taxpayers time, money, and instability, including his lawsuit against Auditor Nancy Nix, his civil suit, his criminal trials, that combined, cost taxpayers a $100,000.”

Ryan issued the news release — that prompted the potential legal action — calling for Carpenter’s resignation following an investigation of alleged misconduct after a dispute with employees at her granddaughter’s apartment complex in Oxford. Carpenter could be seen on video gesturing in the lobby of the building and the employees accused her of “blatantly racist, hostile and threatening” behavior.

After an investigation, the county prosecutor ultimately found no legal wrong-doing by Carpenter.

Ryan accused both of his opponents of “abusing their office, intimidating private citizens, and using their positions to benefit themselves.”

Carpenter could not be reached for comment about the tiff between her opponents.

Ryan is the only candidate who has officially filed and had his petitions for the May 6 election certified. Carpenter and Reynolds pulled their petitions last fall.

The filing deadline is Feb. 4.

The Butler County GOP Central Committee will be voting on endorsements for the May 5 primary election on Saturday.