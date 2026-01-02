Breaking: TriHealth, UnitedHealthcare reach agreement after over a year of negotiations

Meet Palmer Jo, Kettering Health Hamilton’s first baby of 2026

Kettering Health Hamilton welcomed its first baby of 2026 early Thursday afternoon.

Palmer Jo Freudemann was born to parents Brittany and Charlie Freudemann, of Hamilton, at 12:11 p.m. She weighed in at seven pounds and two ounces and measured 21 inches in length.

Palmer Jo is the Freudemann’s second child.

