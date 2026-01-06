Best of Butler County 2026 nominations open soon

Celebrating longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region, some of the “Around Town” category winners of the 2025 contest were:

Jungle Jim’s International Market, best attraction

Berkeley Square, best independent living

Billy Yank monument, best landmark

Agave & Rye, best mural

Municipal Brew Works, best place to play trivia

Rentschler Forest MetroPark, best playground

Shopping is a big deal here, and these were some of the retail category winners in 2025:

The Local Boutique + Social House, best boutique

Half Price Books, best bookstore

Ohio Valley Antique Mall, best antique store

Yelton Fine Jewelers, best jeweler

best jeweler The Alternative Path-Coexist, best metaphysical shop

As a Journal-News reader, you are asked to help spread the word about this contest, which gives the most-deserving places and people their earned spotlight. We encourage nominations from every city and township throughout the county.

