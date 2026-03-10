Tom Holland and Zendaya’s alleged AI wedding photos go viral

The photos have racked up more than 11.2 million likes on Instagram, while search interest has surged – with “Zendaya wedding dress” spiking 3,100 percent and “when did Zendaya and Tom Holland get married” jumping more than 1,000 percent this week as fans indulge the idea of Hollywood’s favorite couple heading down the aisle. (Google Trends)

The buzz and speculation got going again after Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, said during a red-carpet interview that the wedding had already happened during a private ceremony with no public photos.

Despite the wedding rumors, it’s been revealed that the photos circulating online are AI-generated and not real images from a wedding ceremony between Holland and Zendaya.

