The election in 5 minutes: Who won, who lost and what’s next

That means DeWine and running mate Jon Husted face Whaley and Cheryl Stephens in a hugely Dayton-flavored governor’s race in November.

U.S. Senate primaries

JD Vance (32%), a Middletown native, comfortably beat out Josh Mandel and Matt Dolan (23-24%) plus four others in the Republican primary.

Tim Ryan (70%) won a Democratic primary that wasn’t close at all.

The winner of the Vance-Ryan November showdown will be only the second U.S. Senator from Ohio under the age of 50 in 75 years. Mike DeWine (narrowly) was the other.

Secretary of State

Incumbent Frank LaRose (65%) easily outdistanced John Adams of Sidney in the Republican primary.

LaRose will face Democrat Chelsea Clark, who ran unopposed, in the November election.

The Secretary of State is Ohio’s top elections official, a position that has been in the spotlight after the turmoil of the 2020 presidential race and the controversy over the redrawing of Ohio’s legislative districts.

Other statewide races

In many races, only one Democrat and one Republican were on the ballot Tuesday, but those default winners will square off in crucial races come November.

The highest profile races are for three of the seven Ohio Supreme Court seats — races that will determine the partisan leaning of the court at a time when abortion and gerrymandering issues could be central. Ohioans will choose between Sharon Kennedy (R) and Jennifer Brunner (D) for chief justice and will decide two other court seats as well.

Republican incumbents are facing re-election challenges for state auditor, treasurer and attorney general, too.

U.S. Congress

⋅ 10th Congressional District: For Montgomery, Greene and part of Clark County, longtime political activist David Esrati won a fairly tight Democratic primary over three competitors. That means he’ll face incumbent Republican Mike Turner in November. Turner and Esrati have a history that goes back more than 25 years.

⋅ 8th Congressional District: Incumbent Republican Warren Davidson (72%) dominated challenger Phil Heimlich. He’ll be favored against Democrat Vanessa Enoch in November in a Republican-leaning district that includes Butler, Preble and Darke counties, plus parts of Miami and Hamilton counties.

⋅ 4th Congressional District: In the far north Miami Valley, Tamie Wilson (52%) edged Jeffrey A. Sites in a Democratic primary, earning the right to face longtime Republican Congressman Jim Jordan in November.

⋅ 1st Congressional District: After uncontested primaries in this Warren County district, incumbent Republican Steve Chabot will face Democrat Greg Landsman in November.

⋅ 15th Congressional District: After uncontested primaries, Republican Mike Carey will face Democrat Gary Josephson in the 15th District, which includes parts of Miami, Clark, Shelby and other counties.

Tax levies

⋅ Middletown: The city is getting four new fire stations after Butler and Warren county voters passed a 1-mill tax levy that will generate $16.8 million.

⋅ Fairfield: Voters passed a 9.25-mill continuing fire levy.

⋅ Madison Twp.: Residents had two chances to vote. A proposed 1% income tax hike to help fund Madison Schools lost by a 74% to 26% margin, and unofficial vote totals Tuesday night for the Madison Twp. fire and EMS department’s 3-mill, five-year levy showed it had lost by 52% to 48%.