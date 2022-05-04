LaRose wins Republican primary for secretary of state, AP says

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose will win the Republican primary to retain his office, the Associated Press determined less than an hour after statewide polls closed.
According to unofficial results posted at the time, LaRose leads his challenger John Adams with nearly 80% of the vote.
LaRose will face Democrat Chelsea Clark in the Nov. 8 general election. Clark, a Cincinnati businesswoman and Forest Park city council member, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.
The secretary of state is one of six members of the executive department, established in Article III of the Ohio Constitution. The officeholder serves as the state’s chief election officer, appointing members to Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections; and oversees business registration and records, according to the office’s website.
LaRose, the incumbent, was endorsed April 21 by former President Donald Trump during Trump’s visit to Ohio.
