Absentee vote tallies show Madison fire levy, school income tax losing

A defeat of both tax issues would mean budget cuts in both Madison Schools and the Madison Twp. Fire and EMS services, officials with both local, taxpayer-funded entities have said during the campaigns leading up to today’s election day.

More votes cast today remain to be counted, which may change the current tabulation totals of absentee votes just posted on the election board’s website.

The largely rural township, just west of Middletown, has seven election precincts.

Madison school officials have previously said a defeat of the proposed 1% income tax would mean budget cuts that would include school programs and personnel going into next school year.

Local fire department officials have said a loss of its 3-mill, five-year levy would also bring budget and personnel reductions to Madison Twp.’s fire and EMS services.

As of a few minutes ago, none of Madison Twp.’s precincts had yet reported in tallies from votes cast at the polls today to county election officials.

All seven precincts are expected to report their results later this evening.

