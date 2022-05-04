BreakingNews
Absentee vote tallies show Madison fire levy, school income tax losing

Early absentee vote tallies show voters rejecting both Madison Twp.'s fire levy and the Madison Schools' proposed income tax hike. (File Photo\Journal-News)

Early absentee vote tallies show voters rejecting both Madison Twp.'s fire levy and the Madison Schools' proposed income tax hike.

With early, partial vote tallies in, it appears Madison Twp. voters may be rejecting both a schools and fire department tax hikes on Tuesday’s ballots.

But more votes remain to be counted in Madison Twp.

According to unofficial results from absentee voting from the Butler County Board of Elections, both of the proposed tax hikes were losing so far this evening.

Madison Schools’ income tax issue was losing 85% to 15%, according to the absentee vote totals just posted online at the elections’ website.

And Madison Fire Department’s tax levy issue was losing 59% to 41%.

A defeat of both tax issues would mean budget cuts in both Madison Schools and the Madison Twp. Fire and EMS services, officials with both local, taxpayer-funded entities have said during the campaigns leading up to today’s election day.

More votes cast today remain to be counted, which may change the current tabulation totals of absentee votes just posted on the election board’s website.

The largely rural township, just west of Middletown, has seven election precincts.

Madison school officials have previously said a defeat of the proposed 1% income tax would mean budget cuts that would include school programs and personnel going into next school year.

Local fire department officials have said a loss of its 3-mill, five-year levy would also bring budget and personnel reductions to Madison Twp.’s fire and EMS services.

As of a few minutes ago, none of Madison Twp.’s precincts had yet reported in tallies from votes cast at the polls today to county election officials.

All seven precincts are expected to report their results later this evening.

Stay with the Journal-News this evening for more updates and final, unofficial results from these and other area elections.

