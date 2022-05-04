Early voting supports Middletown fire levy

If Middletown residents reject the levy, city officials have said the city could place an income tax increase that would require a 1/8th of 1% increase for at least 15 years; build one fire station every five or six years that would about double the final cumulative tally of costs; or don’t replace the fire stations.

In a campaign letter from Frank Baughman, president of the Middletown Firefighters Association, he said Middletown firefighters take “great pride” in serving the citizens of the community.

“While always answering calls for help, we now find ourselves in a position to ask for your help,” he wrote.

He said the aging fire stations do not meet the codes for fire alarm systems, suppression systems and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, among others.

The stations also lack accommodations for female firefighters creating “an obstacle in being a diverse and inclusive department,” he said.

The fire department hired its only female firefighter, Celine Schank, in February.

Also Baughman said, extensive research regarding cancer in firefighters has shown station design plays “a major role” in limiting exposure to harmful carcinogens. Todays’ fire stations are designed to keep those carcinogens out of the living area. Middletown’s stations offer none of these features, according to Baughman.

PROPOSED FOUR FIRE STATIONS

New fire headquarters location replacing the 1.38-acre site on Roosevelt Boulevard : A 3.6-acre site at Yankee Road and Cherry Street owned by the city as acquired from the Middletown City Schools and former site of Garfield school. Size: 24,300 square feet. Cost: $7,168,500.

: A 3.6-acre site at Yankee Road and Cherry Street owned by the city as acquired from the Middletown City Schools and former site of Garfield school. Size: 24,300 square feet. Cost: $7,168,500. Station No. 81 location replacing 0.28-acre site on Clinton Street : A 2.85-acre site at Henry Avenue and Charles Street owned by the city as acquired from the Middletown City Schools and former site of the Jefferson school. Size: 10,200 square feet. Cost: $3,009,000

: A 2.85-acre site at Henry Avenue and Charles Street owned by the city as acquired from the Middletown City Schools and former site of the Jefferson school. Size: 10,200 square feet. Cost: $3,009,000 Station No. 85 location replacing 0.86-acre site at Central Avenue and Breiel Boulevard : A 2-acre parcel at Sophie Avenue and Stolz Drive encompassing the undeveloped, southern portion of Dowling Park owned by the city. Size: 10,200 square feet. Cost: $3,009,000.

: A 2-acre parcel at Sophie Avenue and Stolz Drive encompassing the undeveloped, southern portion of Dowling Park owned by the city. Size: 10,200 square feet. Cost: $3,009,000. No. 82 location replacing 0.88-acre site on Dixie Highway: A 2.7-acre site at Ohio 122 and Atrium Boulevard acquired from Premier Health/Atrium Medical Center. Size: 11,800 square feet. Cost: $3,481,000.

SOURCE: City of Middletown