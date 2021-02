Teens accused in fatal Middletown shooting could be tried as adults

Karlos Chase Philpot, 18, is also facing the same charges. His case is awaiting consideration by a Butler County grand jury. Philpot and one of 17-year-olds were arrested by Middletown police within hours of the the shooting on Jan. 31.

Angela Combs, 41, was shot about 9 p.m. in an apartment in the 3100 block of Wilbraham Road by suspects who came to the door armed and apparently looking for payment of a debt, according to court documents. Combs was transported to Atrium Medical Center, where she died.

According to court documents, one of the 17-year-olds said he went to the residence armed with two other people to “get $60 that was owed to him for marijuana.”

The person who opened the door attempted to shut it and caught the 17-year-old’s arm in the door, it said.

“After the door hit (the teen’s arm) he stated he started pulling the trigger because it upset him,” according to the complaint signed by Detective Ken Mynhier.

The surviving resident who was also shot told police he was at home with Combs and other friends and family when there was a knock at the door. The man said they opened the door and saw three people with guns and masks and tried to close the door.

He said one of the three was able to put his hand through the door and fired. The resident said he was recognized one of the suspects from the voice and hair.