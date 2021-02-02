Court docs: Woman killed in Middletown after suspects came to settle $60 marijuana debt

The teenage boy was ordered to remain in the juvenile detention center until his next court hearing before Judge Erik Niehaus on Feb. 16. The Middletown teen is also charged with improper discharge of a firearm in a habitation.

According to the complaint filed in juvenile court, the teen went to the residence armed with two other people to “get $60 that was owed to him for marijuana.”

The person who opened the door attempted to shut it and caught the 17-year-old’s arm in the door, it said.

“After the door hit (the teen’s arm) he stated he started pulling the trigger because it upset him,” according to the complaint signed by Detective Ken Mynhier.

The resident who was also shot told police he was at home with Combs and other friends and family when there was a knock at the door. The man said they opened the door and saw three people with guns and masks and tried to close the door.

He said one of the three was able to put his hand through the door and fired. The resident said he was recognized one of the suspects from the voice and hair. Detectives were able to develop Philpot as a suspect.

A female 911 caller said there were two children in the residence when the shooting happened.

“She’s dying, we need someone here now, please hurry,” the caller told dispatchers. “She’s in there holding her mom, can someone please hurry? We have two children here.”

Shortly after the shooting, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Office assisted in locating a residence of one of the suspects in Madison Twp.

In a second incident, a teen boy was shot in the leg at in the 2100 block of Sherman Avenue earlier Sunday night, according to Middletown Police Chief David Birk. The shootings are not related.

Officers responded to the call about 7 p.m. of three males running toward Wayne Avenue after a shooting.

A teen was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. According to the police report, the victim was vague and somewhat uncooperative about what happened. He said he was walking back from a local market with a bag of chips and several males ran up behind him and shot him, according to the police report.

Residents who had their vehicles hit by gun fire said they found the teen on the ground in the snow and tried to help him. He also told them that he was “not a snitch.”