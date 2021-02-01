Mason firefighter charged for allegedly assaulting fire chief and police officer

Joseph Mikal Bales, 27, of Mason-Montgomery Road, assaulted Mason Police Sgt. Jeremy Saylor and Mason Fire Chief Bryan Brumagen at about 11 a.m. Tuesday at the firehouse on Mason Montgomery Road, according to the police report.

Bales is charged with two counts of felony assault, disrupting public service, also a felony, and resisting arrest. a misdemeanor.