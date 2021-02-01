Mason firefighter charged for allegedly assaulting fire chief and police officer

A Fairfield Twp. man employed as a Mason firefighter is facing felony charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer and the fire chief, according to police and court documents.
Joseph Mikal Bales, 27, of Mason-Montgomery Road, assaulted Mason Police Sgt. Jeremy Saylor and Mason Fire Chief Bryan Brumagen at about 11 a.m. Tuesday at the firehouse on Mason Montgomery Road, according to the police report.
Bales is charged with two counts of felony assault, disrupting public service, also a felony, and resisting arrest. a misdemeanor.
The Mason police report says officers were called to the station on a report of fight. Bales punched Brumagen twice in the face and punched Saylor in the face, according to Mason Municipal Court documents.
Bales refused to allow himself to be placed in handcuffs and fought officers, according to court documents.
“Joseph Bales was transported to Atrium Medical Center for evaluation,” the heavily redacted police report says. Reports do not indicate how the incident began.
Jennifer Heft, Mason assistant city manager, said a Mason firefighter/EMT and is on unpaid administrative leave pending investigation.
Warrants were issued for Bales’ arrest though the court, but no court date had been set on Friday.