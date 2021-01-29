39 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Casey Conley, 26 Augspurger Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Tony Leslie Dennis, 63 Morris Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Dorothy Ann Davis, 127 W. 7th St., Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Wade A. Depew, 645 Carlisle Ave., C, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (direct).

Shawn Ray Stamper, 70 Greensward Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Adryan K. Talbott, 1001 Grove St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Roger French, 620 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Amy C. Souder, 207 Jackson St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brandon Lamar Mathews, 3285 Warfield Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of forgery and theft by deception (direct).

Branden Matthew Bolin, 9 McKinley St., Middletown; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Eric Bradley Stidham, 716 N. 7th St., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of failure to control, speed limits, failure to stop at a stop sign, operation off street or highway in willful or wanton disregard of the safety of persons or property, turn signal violation, and indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Tyray Stokes, Butler County Jail, 705 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, aggravated menacing, and resisting arrest.

Kyle M. Clark, 3 Hampshire Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in LSD (direct), aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and possession of LSD (direct).

Todd Nathan Roth, 2213 Cressant Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count each of burglary and petty theft (direct).

James Doswell, address unknown; indicted on one count each of rape (direct) and gross sexual imposition (direct).

Jonathan Daniel Phillips, 15 Lylburn Road, Middletown; indicted on two counts of rape (direct) and one count of gross sexual imposition (direct).

Cody R. Campbell, 323 Park Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure of duty to register (direct).

Matthew P. Ledford, 64 S. Main St., #3, Camden; indicted on one count each of failure to provide notice of change of address or place of employment (direct), and failure to duty to register (direct).

Rick Thomas Fehrenbach, woods behind 4670 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield; indicted on one count of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Donald Avery Ison, 3266 Tulsa Court, 2nd floor, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business.

Jose Max Vasquez Guillen, 706 Jamestown Drive, Miamisburg; indicted on three counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person.

Destiny Leece, 835 Willow Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Dewey Dwayne Oney, 219 S. Main St., Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated burglary.

Timothy L. Friend, 5703 Stonelick Williams Corner Road, Batavia; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Robbie Jefferson, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Trevor Yount, 24 Old Pond Road, Springboro; indicted on one count each of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, using weapons while intoxicated, and endangering children.

James A. Miller, 1005 S. River St., Apt. B2, Franklin; indicted on one count each of theft and misuse of credit cards.

Marcus Mitchell, 903 Taywood Road, Englewood; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, theft, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, petty theft, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Branden Charles Williams, 2537 Ottello Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Anthony Paul Etter, 6161 Hamilton-Middletown Road, Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brandon J. Koller, 222 Shadow Lake, Mason; indicted on one count of theft.

Eric Bowman, 439 Morrow Road, Lot 14, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Dalton Darrell Spencer, 427 E. Main St., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Aaron Peelman, Baymont Inn, 2793 Waterpark Drive, Room 219, Mason; indicted on five counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chloe A. Clack, 402 Edgewood Drive, Apt. H, Trenton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possessing criminal tools, possession of drugs, and illegal conveyance of communication devices onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Jon L. Tirey, 10231 Woodlawn Ave., Miamisburg; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Thomas Martin Thorp, 3306 Perimeter Drive, Erlanger, Ky.; indicted on one count of possession of drugs.

Stephen Fletcher, 203 E. Mineral Ave., Monterey, Tn.; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and driving under OVI suspension.

Christopher James Hubbard, 612 7th Ave., Middletown; indicted on three counts each of attempted aggravated murder, felonious assault, one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and assaulting a police dog or horse.