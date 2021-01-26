Prosecutor: Gang members dropped turf-covered drugs and phones into Warren County prison using drone

WCI tracked a drone to the Monroe hotel on July 30. Law enforcement then began conducting surveillance on the hotel.

“On Aug. 8, another drone is launched from the same location and is able to be tracked,” Fornshell said. “We get a search warrant on the hotel room and the equipment inside.”

The video on the drone shows it dropping the packages at WCI and two other prisons, Mansfield Correctional Institution and Ross Correctional Institution, he said.

Fornshell said Williford and Shepherd are believed to be part of the Heartless Felons gang that has members in prison.

Arraignment dates are scheduled for Feb. 12 in Warren County Common Pleas Court.