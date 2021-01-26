West Chester detective recognized for work in two high-profile homicide cases

“Detective Flick was once again the lead investigator in terms of preparing search warrants. During the investigation, Detective Flick prepared 68 warrants, none of which were denied,” Tivin said in the letter.

Explore Quadruple homicide trial delay highlights fears for Butler County courts during coronavirus

Flick, a graduate of Fenwick High School and Wittenberg University, said the award is a reflection on the entire department.

“There’s was a lot of sacrifice, and time and hard work that went into those cases. Not just by me, but by the other detectives and personnel assigned to our unit,” Flick said. “I think more than anything, it was justification that we had done a great job. It was more about justification for our entire unit about just me.”

Gmoser said he chose Flick because of his tenacious drive in his job.

“He’s a detective’s detective. He represents the highest standards of pursuit because that is what detectives do. They pursue evidence. And he does that relentlessly,” Gmoser said.

The nominating letter also noted a words hanging above his desk are “Relentless Pursuit.”

“Through Detective Flick’s actions, it is very apparent that he plans on being ‘relentless,’” Tivin said in the letter.