West Chester detective recognized for work in two high-profile homicide cases

A detective who is a West Chester Police legacy has been recognized with a county-wide award for work in two homicide cases.
Last week, Detective Jason Flick, a 16-year veteran of the force and son of West Chester Assistant Chief Gilbert Flick, received the annual Butler County Prosecutor’s Office meritorious service award for his work in investigating the Ellen “Ellie” Weik murder that ended in conviction of Michael Strouse and a quadruple homicide for which the accused, Gurpreet Singh, is awaiting trial.
In a nominating letter, West Chester Police Chief Joel Herzog said Flick “is an exemplary officer, a shining example of our guiding principals of integrity, commitment, professionalism and courage.”
During sentencing of Strouse in April 2019 for Weik’s murder, Butler County Common Please Judge Greg Howard remarked about the level of thoroughness, accuracy and degree of sophistication in applications for search warrants in the case by Flick, Lt. David Tivin wrote in the nomination letter.
Nine days after Strouse received a life sentence, Flick began investigating the April 28, 2019 shooting of a family of four.
“Detective Flick was once again the lead investigator in terms of preparing search warrants. During the investigation, Detective Flick prepared 68 warrants, none of which were denied,” Tivin said in the letter.
Flick, a graduate of Fenwick High School and Wittenberg University, said the award is a reflection on the entire department.
“There’s was a lot of sacrifice, and time and hard work that went into those cases. Not just by me, but by the other detectives and personnel assigned to our unit,” Flick said. “I think more than anything, it was justification that we had done a great job. It was more about justification for our entire unit about just me.”
Gmoser said he chose Flick because of his tenacious drive in his job.
“He’s a detective’s detective. He represents the highest standards of pursuit because that is what detectives do. They pursue evidence. And he does that relentlessly,” Gmoser said.
The nominating letter also noted a words hanging above his desk are “Relentless Pursuit.”
“Through Detective Flick’s actions, it is very apparent that he plans on being ‘relentless,’” Tivin said in the letter.