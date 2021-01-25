4 charged in Butler County homicides appeared in courtrooms last week: Here’s what happened

Cross is one of three charged in the June 9 shooting death of Riah Milton, a 25-year-old Cincinnati woman who detectives say was “lured” to a Liberty Twp. park so the suspects could steal her Camaro. A fight ensued, and Milton was shot to death in the 6000 block of Spruce Creek Drive. The suspects drove away in Milton’s car, which was eventually ditched in West Chester Twp.

James Johnson

Johnson, a 56-year-old Madison Twp. man charged with arson and murder for allegedly setting fire to a mobile home in Catalina Manufactured Home Community in September, has entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea. He is accused of starting the fire that killed Steven C. Strain, 59.

James Johnson MIDDLETOWN CITY JAIL

The trailer was engulfed in flames when deputies arrived at about 8:06 p.m. on Sept. 21. Deputies attempted to get to the bedroom of a man trapped but were unable to do so because of the intensity of the fire.

At the scene, Johnson told deputies he was smoking a cigar and laid it down on a roll of toilet paper, causing a fire. Haughey ordered a competency evaluation, and Johnson is scheduled to be back in court March 9 for a hearing.

Mahmoud Alchahal

Alchahal, a 22-year-old West Chester Twp. man, pleaded guilty in common pleas court Tuesday in the shooting death of his friend in March at Lakota Lake Apartments.

Mahmoud Alchahal, 22, of Lakeside Drive, is now charged with with reckless homicide with a gun specification for the death of Jesse K. Buabeng, 25, of Eagleveiw Drive, on March 27 at Lakota Lake Apartments, according to court records. Alchahal also shot himself in the foot during the incident, according to West Chester Police and a call placed to 911.

He is charged with reckless homicide with a gun specification for the death of Jesse K. Buabeng, 25, of Eagleveiw Drive, on March 27, according to court records. Alchahal also shot himself in the foot during the incident, according to West Chester police and a call placed to 911.

A hysterical 911 caller told dispatchers, “Oh my God, I just shot my foot and I accidentally shot my friend, oh my God I need somebody, I need 911 right now please.”

A few days after the fatal shooting, Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said he expected the alleged shooter to be charged with a misdemeanor rather than a felony. But after further investigation by West Chester police, Alchahal was indicted on the third-degree felony.

Alchahal pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, a third-degree felony, and and additional one-year gun specification. He faces up to four years in prison. Judge Noah Powers II set his sentencing for February 23.

Dhameer Scott

Just days before his trial, Scott pleaded guilty to obstructing justice with a gun specification and improperly furnishing a firearm to a minor in connection to the fatal shooting of John Booker in Middletown.

Dhameer Haamid Scott MIDDLETOWN DIVISION OF POLICE

Police say Scott, 24, gave the gun to the teen who shot Booker during a dispute over money in May at a Yankee Road residence. They fled out of state together after the shooting.

Judge Keith Spaeth set sentencing for Feb. 25. Scott faces a maximum of five years in prison.

Jaiquan Singletary, 16, pleaded guilty in adult court to involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification for Booker’s death .

Powers sentenced Singletary to three years for using a firearm in the commission of a crime and eight years for involuntary manslaughter. If Singletary gets in trouble in prison, he could serve up to and additional four years.