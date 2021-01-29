Hamilton woman indicted for fatal pedestrian crash that killed woman near her home

A Butler County grand jury has returned indictments against a Hamilton woman for allegedly fatally striking a pedestrian on Jan. 20 on Millville Avenue.
Miranda Perry, 28, was walking in the 1300 block of Millville about 2:20 p.m. was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to Hamilton police. The mother of a 5-year-old daughter was pronounced dead at the scene.
Perry’s husband, Jackie Reese, said she was just 20 feet from their home.
Officers booked Karen Ann Riegert, 62, into the Butler County Jail a few hours later on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident and OVI.
On Thursday afternoon, Riegert was indicted for aggravated vehicular homicide, a second degree felony, and a second count under the same statute that is a third-degree felony. She was also indicted for leaving the scene of an accident, a third-degree felony.
Riegert is being held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bond set last week in Hamilton Municipal Court. She was scheduled to appear in Hamilton Municipal Court this morning for a preliminary hearing, but because of the direct indictment, that hearing will not happen.
According to the report, Riegert was driving westbound and weaving. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and left of center several times, then struck Perry and fled.
Officers located Riegert at her home on Curtis Avenue, where she told them she had been to the Towne Pub had “four Seven and Sevens (alcoholic drinks),” according to the police report.
When she returned home, Riegert ate Salisbury steak and milk, but had not consumed any additional alcohol, according to police.
Officers told Riegert her vehicle had been involved in a crash, and she asked, “Where?” She then want to see the vehicle. Riegert went outside with officers and observed damage to her car parked at the curb.
“Defendant was unsteady on her feet,” an officer said in the report.