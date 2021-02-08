Woman accused of stabbing husband to death in Warren County wants wallet released for stimulus money

Stormy Delehanty, who is charged with murder and felonious assault for the July stabbing death of her husband, talks with attorney Joseph Auciello Thursday in Warren County Common Pleas Court. LAUREN PACK/STAFF

After talking with Delehanty, Auciello said his client is requested a debit bank card seized by police be released to a family member.

“When she was originally arrested, there was a search warrant executed at her personal residence and police recovered her wallet. In that wallet is a debit card/bank card. Her stimulus money was applied to an account,” Auciello said. “She is asking the court for an order to release the wallet to her brother, who would be available to come to the sheriff’s office to pick that up.”

The attorney said the sheriff’s office is unwilling to release the wallet without a court order. If the entire wallet could not be released, Delehanty is requesting release of the card.

Assistant Warren County Prosecutor Steven Knippen said he wanted some time to consider if the wallet would be used in any way at trial. Tepe gave him until Monday to respond.